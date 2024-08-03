The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Clear Rock Advisors LLC

Clear Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Allstate accounts for about 1.4% of Clear Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Clear Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.24.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ALL traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $176.82. 1,699,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,058. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $180.87.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.24%.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.