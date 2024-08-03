The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lowered its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,112,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $884,508,000 after buying an additional 90,390 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,629,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,766 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $212,771,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 716,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,574,000 after acquiring an additional 75,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 687,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.24.

Allstate Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $176.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,699,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,058. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $180.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

