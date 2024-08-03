The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,844,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,382,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,245,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth $135,630,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 17,658.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,078,000 after acquiring an additional 481,725 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of CLX stock traded up $9.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.09. 2,902,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,022. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.40. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $169.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 74.65, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a return on equity of 382.58% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 248.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.44.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

