The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $94.00

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $83.00 to $94.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Southern from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Southern from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,196,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.02. Southern has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $89.24. The stock has a market cap of $96.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Southern will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director The Ernest J. Moniz 2018 Trust 8,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director The Ernest J. Moniz 2018 Trust 8,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southern

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Southern by 62.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 3,628.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

