The Shyft Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

The Shyft Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. The Shyft Group has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Shyft Group to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

The Shyft Group Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:SHYF traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,774. The company has a market cap of $505.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,468.00 and a beta of 1.65. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $17.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.49 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Shyft Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

