The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.67.

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE TJX opened at $113.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $115.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TJX Companies

(Get Free Report

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.