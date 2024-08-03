TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TXMD Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 272,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned about 2.57% of TherapeuticsMD as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

