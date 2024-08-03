Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 34.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Thomson Reuters updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

TRI stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.43. The company had a trading volume of 519,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.31. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $117.46 and a 12 month high of $176.03. The stock has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.146 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRI. CIBC boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

