Timken (NYSE:TKR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00 to $6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.21. The company issued revenue guidance of -4 to -3% yr/yr or $4.578 billion to $4.626 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.62 billion. Timken also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-6.200 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Timken in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.91.

NYSE TKR traded down $3.05 on Friday, reaching $81.45. The stock had a trading volume of 632,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.95. Timken has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $94.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. Timken had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Timken will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares in the company, valued at $9,473,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

