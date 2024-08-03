Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Shares Gap Down to $193.55

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $193.55, but opened at $181.57. Toyota Motor shares last traded at $183.86, with a volume of 125,560 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TM

Toyota Motor Trading Down 3.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $232.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $75.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toyota Motor

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,213,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,359,000 after purchasing an additional 172,347 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 981,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 385.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 934,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,423,000 after buying an additional 742,409 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,168,000 after buying an additional 228,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 369,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,823,000 after buying an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.