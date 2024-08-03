TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08, Zacks reports. TransAlta had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $425.37 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

TransAlta Stock Performance

NYSE TAC opened at $8.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.61%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

