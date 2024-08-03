TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director David Weill sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $324,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,075.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director David Weill sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $324,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,075.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $3,902,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,017,905.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,342 shares of company stock valued at $13,642,015 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $150.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 8.76. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $171.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.02 and a 200 day moving average of $111.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -441.47 and a beta of 1.99.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

