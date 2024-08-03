Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Trading Down 4.1%

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.57 and last traded at $30.57. Approximately 156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.88.

Traton Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.29.

Traton Company Profile

Traton SE manufactures and sells commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light- to heavy-duty trucks for distributors, long-distance vans, and construction vehicles, as well as city buses, and intercity and travel coaches; bus chassis, commercial trucks, and diesel engines; and school and commercial buses under the IC Bus brand.

