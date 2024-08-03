Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Raised to $203.00 at Citigroup

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $200.00 to $203.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $221.11.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $214.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.98. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

