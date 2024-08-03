Truist Financial Increases Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $275.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $247.79.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LH

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LH stock traded up $2.61 on Friday, hitting $236.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,207. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $191.97 and a twelve month high of $238.46.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.16. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,613,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $352,563,000 after buying an additional 597,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,616,000 after buying an additional 924,881 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,045,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,163,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $264,396,000 after buying an additional 33,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,140,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $259,133,000 after buying an additional 279,628 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.