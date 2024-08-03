Truist Financial Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Truist Financial reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $345.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $315.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $349.64.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $322.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $315.85 and a 200 day moving average of $295.15. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $372.93. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zebra Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 663.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,270,000 after purchasing an additional 840,169 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,010,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,222,000 after acquiring an additional 522,779 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 44.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,373,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,117,000 after purchasing an additional 425,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,886,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.