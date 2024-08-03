Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) & Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Head-To-Head Review

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.6% of Tucows shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Tucows shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tucows and Liberty TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows -29.91% -490.14% -11.37% Liberty TripAdvisor -17.66% 49.17% 17.88%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows $339.34 million 0.75 -$96.20 million ($9.51) -2.44 Liberty TripAdvisor $1.68 billion 0.03 -$285.00 million ($4.16) -0.15

This table compares Tucows and Liberty TripAdvisor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tucows has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty TripAdvisor. Tucows is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty TripAdvisor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tucows and Liberty TripAdvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tucows 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Tucows has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 3.52, indicating that its stock price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liberty TripAdvisor beats Tucows on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services. This segment also provides billing solutions under Platypus brand. The Tucows Domains segment offers name registration, as well as value added services under OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, EPAG, and Hover brands. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars. The company provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. In addition, it operates Viator, an online marketplace that includes website, mobile web, and mobile app, which allows travelers to research and book tours, activities, and attractions in travel destinations worldwide; and TheFork, an online restaurant reservations platform that offers information and services for consumers to research and book restaurants. The company markets and sells its services through its own platform channels, online search engines, social media, email, media via public relations, partnerships, and content distribution. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

