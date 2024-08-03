U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGOW) Trading Down 8%

Shares of U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGOW – Get Free Report) fell 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97.
U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.
