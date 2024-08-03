Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,184,793,000 after buying an additional 3,623,951 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,500,366,000 after purchasing an additional 283,802 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,075,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,431 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,804,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,415,778,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.99. 27,654,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,050,067. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.37 and a 200 day moving average of $70.92.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock worth $78,213,297 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.