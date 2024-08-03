uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given New $10.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on QURE. Mizuho lowered their price objective on uniQure from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.60.

uniQure Price Performance

NASDAQ:QURE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.31. 1,130,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,764,378. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. uniQure has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $11.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.05). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 137.05% and a negative net margin of 1,027.52%. The company had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that uniQure will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,572,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in uniQure by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 706,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 448,319 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,711,000. Bridger Management LLC increased its holdings in uniQure by 2,917.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 362,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 350,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 133.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 613,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 350,291 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

