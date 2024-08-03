United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Trading Down 4.2 %

UBFO stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $131.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.04 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 26.73%.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at United Security Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Jagroop Gill bought 140,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,117,456.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,220,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,605.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 165,778 shares of company stock worth $1,301,150. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 27,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 33.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 19,658 shares during the period. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Security Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.