United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.96 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

United States Cellular Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USM traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.50. 257,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $60.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 76.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on USM. Wells Fargo & Company raised United States Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United States Cellular from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

United States Cellular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.