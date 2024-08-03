United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.01

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.01 and last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 8866829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $752.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of United States Natural Gas Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 285,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 70,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.