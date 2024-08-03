USDB Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $328.29 Million (USDB)

USDB (USDB) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. USDB has a total market cap of $328.29 million and approximately $45.61 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDB token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001641 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, USDB has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000136 BTC.

USDB Token Profile

USDB’s total supply is 330,806,324 tokens. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2.

Buying and Selling USDB

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 333,212,361.14278233. The last known price of USDB is 0.99508494 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $46,746,627.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

