Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.23 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Utz Brands updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.730-0.750 EPS.
Shares of UTZ opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.56.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -96.00%.
UTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.08.
Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.
