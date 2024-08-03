VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.61

Shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.61 and traded as high as $23.99. VanEck Green Bond ETF shares last traded at $23.96, with a volume of 5,336 shares.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average of $23.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRNB. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,335,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $825,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 40,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Company Profile

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

