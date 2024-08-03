Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Sets New 12-Month High at $76.78

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.78 and last traded at $76.77, with a volume of 424740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.37.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIV. RF&L Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

