Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Raised by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,207,000 after acquiring an additional 30,233 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,722,000 after acquiring an additional 89,591 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $857,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $6.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.05. 1,727,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,112. The stock has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.40. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

