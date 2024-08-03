Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $14,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 112,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 16,449 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,497,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,795. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average is $48.80.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1005 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

