Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.27

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.27 and traded as high as $0.27. Vaso shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 477,028 shares traded.

Vaso Stock Down 3.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $45.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 2.31.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vaso had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter.

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

