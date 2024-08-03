Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.120-3.180 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ventas also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.12-3.18 EPS.
Ventas Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.40. 3,581,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,488. Ventas has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $57.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
Ventas Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -947.32%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,345.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Bulgarelli 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Ventas Company Profile
Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.
