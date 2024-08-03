Ventum Cap Mkts Weighs in on Verano Holdings Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Free Report) – Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Verano in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Semple forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verano’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Verano’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Verano alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Verano in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Verano Trading Down 7.2 %

OTCMKTS VRNOF opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.01. Verano has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $7.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Verano had a negative net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $221.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.71 million.

About Verano

(Get Free Report)

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.