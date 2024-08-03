Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $44.22

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 44.22 ($0.57) and traded as high as GBX 48.88 ($0.63). Venture Life Group shares last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.61), with a volume of 63,373 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £61.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4,850.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes healthcare products in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral healthcare products, including mouthwash, toothpaste, breath freshening capsules, and dental accessories under UltraDEX and Dentyl Dual Action brands; and proctology products, such as Procto-eze Plus range for treating the discomfort caused by haemorrhoids.

