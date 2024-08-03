Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 223 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XAR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.73. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $108.32 and a 52-week high of $152.31.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

