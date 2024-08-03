Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 233,461 First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 233,461 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.07. 11,456,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,706,985. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.32. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $8.44.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0046 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.25%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

