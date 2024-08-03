Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Revvity by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Revvity by 516.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 453,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,601,000 after purchasing an additional 379,802 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Revvity by 0.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Revvity by 3.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,664,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,769,000 after purchasing an additional 210,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the first quarter worth about $3,667,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RVTY. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Revvity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.81.

NYSE RVTY traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,932. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 101.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.94. Revvity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $128.15.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.33 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. Revvity’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

