Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth approximately $452,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $609,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $9,270,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BRO traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $101.21. 1,420,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,993. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.19. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $103.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

