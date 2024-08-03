Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 6,259 GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,259 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $942,464.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,498 shares in the company, valued at $52,128,698.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $942,464.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,128,698.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $141,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,374.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,071 shares of company stock worth $6,385,206 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Up 7.0 %

GDDY opened at $151.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.02. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.09.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 363.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.