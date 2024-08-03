Virtu Financial LLC Decreases Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,487 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASX. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 19,108 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,308,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,182,000 after purchasing an additional 584,333 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 266,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 35,597 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASX opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $12.86.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3209 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

ASX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

