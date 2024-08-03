Virtu Financial LLC Has $415,000 Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 50.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canoe Financial LP increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 11,061.2% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 151,142,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,285,031,000 after acquiring an additional 149,788,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,898,970,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,571,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,310,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810,077 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,246,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $107.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.47. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $112.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.25.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

