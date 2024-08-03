Virtu Financial LLC Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) by 219.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,666 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AQST. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $54,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 115.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $6.23.

Aquestive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AQST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

AQST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Leerink Partnrs raised Aquestive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

