Virtu Financial LLC Has $660,000 Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 186.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPC. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $1,801,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 16.8% in the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after buying an additional 26,012 shares during the period. LBP AM SA boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 91.7% during the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 14,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.91.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.1 %

WPC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,576,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,226. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.46.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.32%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

See Also

