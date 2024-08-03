Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.71 Million in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 59,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in FOX by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $34.88. 995,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,138. Fox Co. has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $35.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average of $29.95.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

