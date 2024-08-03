Virtu Financial LLC Invests $423,000 in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,560 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 30,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $3,202,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HDB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

HDFC Bank Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HDB stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.79.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

