Virtu Financial LLC Invests $557,000 in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in shares of Copa by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Copa by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Copa by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Copa by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Copa by 34,300.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Copa in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Copa from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.60.

Copa Stock Performance

Shares of Copa stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.98. 312,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,629. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.47. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $78.12 and a one year high of $114.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $893.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.73 million. Copa had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Copa Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.