Virtu Financial LLC Invests $766,000 in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.94% of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EDC opened at $29.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.90. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $37.36. The firm has a market cap of $79.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 2.74.

Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (EDC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of companies operating in emerging markets. EDC was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.