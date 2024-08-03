Virtu Financial LLC Invests $890,000 in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at $511,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $1,274.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,061.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $931.17. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $614.22 and a 1 year high of $1,305.78.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $17.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 7.52%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola Consolidated news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.