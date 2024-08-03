Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $427,000 Investment in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Astria Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $62,115,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $12,445,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,664,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 49.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATXS opened at $10.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $573.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.73. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $16.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Astria Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ATXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Astria Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

