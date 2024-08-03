Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $427,000 Investment in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Astria Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $62,115,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $12,445,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,664,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 49.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Astria Therapeutics Stock Down 6.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ ATXS opened at $10.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $573.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.73. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $16.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ATXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Astria Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on Astria Therapeutics
Astria Therapeutics Company Profile
Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Astria Therapeutics
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.