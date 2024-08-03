Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,112 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,886,962 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $236,818,000 after acquiring an additional 277,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,561 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $218,527,000 after acquiring an additional 107,926 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,752,920 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $215,499,000 after acquiring an additional 166,478 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $165,164,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827,468 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $149,907,000 after acquiring an additional 69,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $82.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.38. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.87.

In other Best Buy news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $80,210,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,858.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,383,370 shares of company stock worth $288,293,276 in the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

