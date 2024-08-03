Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 301,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after buying an additional 199,359 shares during the period. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,465,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 752,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,519,000 after purchasing an additional 31,842 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $559,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intercorp Financial Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IFS opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $30.59.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.62 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intercorp Financial Services

In other Intercorp Financial Services news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp acquired 342,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.67 per share, for a total transaction of $6,730,169.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,595,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,387,182.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Intercorp Financial Services Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

